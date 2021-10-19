KBS2's new teen drama "School 2021", which is the eighth instalment in the "School" franchise has released a new poster featuring the main cast, Kim Yo-han, Chu Young-woo, Cho Yi-hun among others. The poster is depicting the students creating the logo of "School 2021".

The School franchise has been running since 1999, from Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook to Lee Jong-suk and Kim Woo-bin, some great talents have been a part of this popular franchise.

Now, KBS is all set to release a new series with a fresh cast of rookie actors which will premiere in November 2021. The series will mainly deal with friendships, dreams, struggles and excitement of teenagers just like its predecessors. Stay tuned for more updates.

Are you a fan of this franchise?

Check out the poster below!