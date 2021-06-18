Keep Body Tan Away - Mamaearth Body Lotion with Vitamin C and Honey for Radiant Skin

There are 4 variants of body lotion. I have been using Mamaearth Body Lotion – Vitamin C and Honey for 2 months. The texture of this lotion is very lightweight and non-greasy which gives deep hydration which lasts for hours. You can use the lotion in any season. This lotion is chemical-free which contains all-natural ingredients like shea butter, vitamin C, honey, and olive oil. The body lotion can be used by anyone above the age of 15 years and is suitable for all skin types. Body skin is also as important as facial skin. We always take care of the facial skin but we forget about the body skin. So, it removes the tan from your skin. Also, this body lotion can be used on the daily basis on your body and protects the skin against free radical damage. Shea butter suits my skin and makes it soft. Vitamin C reduces skin tan. I would highly recommend this product it’s a must-try body lotion.