Keep cool bamboo lotion review

Following the last two posts- the main thing which made my curious on this product is "bamboo water" which is known for its calming, soothing, repairing and hydrating benefits. Bonus points is it suits sensitive skin, fragrance free, cruelty free and vegan. This a is a Korean brand- Keep Cool. Lotion- It contains 51% bamboo water, hyaluronic acid and derma clera. It seals in the toner and serum. It's very light and spreads a lot (little goes long way). Bamboo water has great benefits for skin right from hydration to smoothening to repairing benefits. Derma clera is a skin soothing agent. Here they have used 7 layers of hyaluronic acid which means this is very hydrating and this is my fav product from them. It's non- sticky and is so light that u hardly feel u applied anything. The eye area has skin thinner than the rest of face and is very sensitive. It's often neglected. I love to use this product under my eyes too as it's very nourishing and non irritating, I could instantly see the benefits. Over all it's a great product infact the toner, serum and lotion all are amazing products and work so efficiently. I highly recommend them especially if u have dry sensitive skin or irritated/ broken skin barrier.