Keep cool bamboo serum review

As mentioned in previous post, main thing which made my curious on this product is "bamboo water" which is known for its calming, soothing, repairing and hydrating benefits. Bonus points is it suits sensitive skin, fragrance free, cruelty free and vegan.

Serum- It contains 66% bamboo water, sodium hyaluronate and cantella extract. I use it after toner.This is a star product especially if u have irritated skin. It not just hydrates and but repairs and soothens skin. It quickly absorbs into skin. As discussed, bamboo water is very beneficial for skin it has hydrating, soothing, repairing benefits. Sodium hyaluronate is another hydrating agent, it has small molecules and is more hydrating than hyaluronic acid. Cantella extract is not only a hydrating and repairing ingredient but is also has anti aging properties. This serum is a powerhouse of all the amazing benefits and is a must have if u have irritated or broken skin barrier