Keep your hair away from these harmful chemicals. Here are the best sulfate-free shampoos in India!

It’s an old school thought that the shampoo which won’t lather well wouldn’t work well in cleansing the hair. Well, the thought is completely opposite. The lather is mainly due to the harmful chemical called SLS or Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. SLS is an ingredient that just leaves the scalp and hair squeaky clean, but in the whole process strips off natural oil and moisture from the scalp and hair. As a result, the hair is devoid of every nutrient and with the passage of time problems like dandruff, irritation, hair fall, etc. start cropping up. In fact, it affects the hair cells and reduces the growth with the passage of time.





1. Satthwa Argan Oil Shampoo – Price Rs. 499 for 200ml





Not just an awesome shampoo but complete nourishment for your hair and scalp. This Argan oil shampoo contains Moroccan argan oil, Avocado oil, Coconut oil, Jojoba oil, Almond oil & Botanical Keratin. It is also sulfate and paraben-free shampoo.





2. Soultree Triphala with Conditioning Henna Hair Revitalising Shampoo – Price Rs. 350 for 200ml





The Soultree Triphala shampoo is best suited for dry, damaged, and dandruff-prone hair. It has various lipid oils in it that leave the scalp squeaky clean and comes with natural ceramides which repair the hair from heat and sun. The traditional Ayurvedic formulations enriched the quality of hair. The product lathers well despite the absence of SLS/SLES, Alcohol, Mineral Oil, and Silicones. This is surely one of the best budget-friendly SLS-free shampoos you must try!









3. Fabindia Herbal Daily Use Shampoo – Price Rs. 450 for 250 ml





The Fabindia Herbal Daily Use Shampoo comes in a simple flip-open plastic bottle. It has a very thick texture and lathers generously. It soothes the scalp, calms the itchiness, allergies, and dandruff, and also enhances the quality of hair with regular usage. It is best for dry hair with waves or curls and hydrates the tresses very well. The hair feels smooth, clean and healthy and the price point is really good, considering the fact that the product lasts really long.





7. Forest Essentials Indian Rose Absolute Shampoo – Price Rs. 875 for 200ml





The Forest Essentials Indian Rose Absolute Shampoo is a pure delight of rose aroma which has a wonderful effect on hair. It is enriched with the goodness of amla juice, reetha, protein, and coconut oil and hydrates the hair very well. It lathers pretty well and also cleanses the scalp in a single wash unless you have applied heavy oils. It is best suited for dry and damaged hair and oily scalp won’t like this product much! It adds a subtle shine to hair and never causes hair fall. This shampoo is a quite good SLS-free shampoo for daily use!