Kep1er had a request for SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, so he responded

Rookie group Kep1er revealed how they want to collaborate with SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan for WA DA DA challenge. During the interview, they said they heard about Seungkwan complementing their song. Dayeon politely said "I'm not sure if you would be watching this, but if you come across this video, please consider doing the challenge with us! Thank you." Chaehyun even cutely said, "Please, Professor Boo!"





Then a fan during SEVENTEEN's online fan-meet told Seungkwan about Kep1er's wish. Seungkwan fully supported and said "You can tell them to get in touch with me. " He also danced the point choreography of WA DA DA. Now fans are expecting Seungkwan and the girls together! Do you want them to collaborate?