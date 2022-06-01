Kep1er's Chaehyun To Sit Out Of Upcoming Schedule

Kep1er's Chaehyun will sitting out of schedules post the 'Queendom 2' finale.









On June 2, Kep1er's labels Swing Entertainment and WAKEONE released a statement on fan cafe regarding Chaehyun's health condition. "Kep1er's Chaehyun is being treated at a hospital for sudden poor health condition due to increased stress ahead of the final competition for 'Queendom 2' today."









However, Chaehyun was willing to participate in the 'Queendom 2' finale! The company stated that her will to perform in the finals is very strong.









Currently, she is working on recovering. "So as to not affect the team negatively, Kim Chae Hyun is currently focusing efforts to recover. The members, label, and production staff are working with the medical team to ensure Kim Chaehyun will be able to perform," concluded the labels.









Meanwhile, Kep1er are currently competing on Mnet's 'Queendom 2'.