Kep1er's Kang Yeseo tests positive for COVID-19

Kep1er's Kang Yeseo has tested positive for COVID-19.









On July 15, WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment released a statement regarding Yeseo's condition. According to the agency's statement, the Kep1er member has completed the two rounds of vaccination and currently is asymptomatic.









While the remaining Kep1er members have tested negative, the rookie girl group's video call fan signing event and face-to-face fan signing event scheduled for July 16 have been inevitably postponed.









"We will take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by putting the artists' recovery and the safety of all artists and the staff first," the agency concluded.









Meanwhile, Kep1er made their first comeback with 'Up!' this month.