Key to Fresh Glowing skin* @wowskinscienceindia Aloe Vera Gel

Extracted from the ripe, robust, aloe vera leaves with no parabens, silicone, mineral oil, color, synthetic fragrance and its Dermatologically tested

Its non-sticky & non-greasy formulation spreads evenly & gets absorbed into the skin quickly.It is a multipurpose gel with various benefits can be used for both Hair & Skin. This 99% pure Aloe Vera Gel helps in maintaining the skin moisture level, minimizes dryness, helps in fading the blemishes & acne scars. It gives soothing effect to the Skin. The 3 main ingredients Aloe Vera Juice, Xanthan Gum (Plant based natural thickener) & Citric Acid helps in boosting the skin Collagen & lightens the Pigmentation.

Similarly when applied to hair & scalp it conditions it from damage & dryness helps in prevent split ends & gives smooth and shiny appearance. One can use this Aloe Vera Gel in multiple ways as they have clearly suggested on the backside of the product & its applicable for both Men & Women.

Caution : This gel is for all skin types including Sensitive & Acne- Prone skin. But one can do a patch test to prevent from allergies.

I highly recommend this product, it actually works &does what it claims.