Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood

Khushi Kapoor, sister of Jhanvi Kapoor, is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. She's one of the star-kids who is preparing for her Bollywood debut. This year and the upcoming years, we're going to see so many star-kids debut in Bollywood. Jhanvi Kapoor is on the race of becoming a big name in Bollywood. As of now most of her movies have not made it big in the box office.

Now, when it comes to Khushi, the official announcement has not yet been made but there's a lot of buzz about her debut. In a recent interview with a leading media house, director and producer Boney Kapoor, father of Khushi, commented on his daughter's debut. He said, "She will start shooting for her film in April. Can't tell you more, you will know more about it soon."

Will you watch her film whenever it's release?