Is Khushi Kapoor eyeing a bollywood debut soon? She has been actively doing a lot of photoshoots lately.

Khushi Kapoor who has been in the news lately because of her stunning photoshoots has now left her 4 million strong IG followers wondering whether the B-town diva is indeed eyeing a debut in the mainstream cinema soon.

Earlier reports had also come regarding her launch in the Telugu film industry by one of her father Boney's close friend Dil Raju. Because her sister Janhvi Kapoor is already trying to make her place in Bollywood, so the other Kapoor sister might look for ruling the south industry!

In a recent interview this year film-maker and proud father Boney Kapoor had also talked about Khushi's debut," I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker, and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

