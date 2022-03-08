Is Kiara Advani going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali next?

It's like a dream come true for an actress if they get to be a part of SLB films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not just a director but an artist. His movies are so beautiful so definitely a women would want to work with a director like SLB. Kiara Advani who was last seen in Shershah is working on her new projects now. SLB's last movie was Gangubai which is a super hit. As of now nothing is confirmed but actress, Kiara Advani wishes to work with Sanjay sir before this year ends. She expressed that it's a dream to work with Sanjay sir before this year ends. In an interview with a leading film magazine, the actress revealed that she wants to work with Sanjay sir, travel more and keep shooting before this year ends. It would be great to see Kiara and Sanjay Leela Bhansali work with each other, don't you think?





What are your thoughts on this?