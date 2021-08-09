Kiara Advani Has Always Been Versatile When It Comes To Film Roles, Don't You Think?

Kiara Advani believes that every film of hers has been a building block in shaping her career and the actor knows that her best is yet to come. Surprising us with every character she portrays on-screen, the star has definitely proved her versatility as a Bollywood actor, by taking up various challenging roles to make her mark.

The actor, who made her debut with the Akshay Kumar-produced "Fugly" in 2014, was first noticed in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story" two years later. After some hits and misses, she starred in a Netflix anthology film "Lust Stories", that turned out to be her breakthrough performance. Ever since then, the actress has been delivering one-of-a-kind performances in never seen before avatars with films like, Good News, Kabir Singh and Guilty etc.

Kiara Advani seems to love experimenting with her roles and wishes to continue doing so till the end, so that she can prove her capability to her filmmakers and continue to deliver great performances on the silver screen. Do you agree with me when I say that the new-age star is one of the most versatile actors in our film industry?