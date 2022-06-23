Kiara Advani on Jug Jugg Jeeyo, expectations, Good Newwz 2, and more exclusively only on Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani has been treating her fans with movies back to back. Over the years, the actress has grown and appreciated her work. From Good Newwz to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to now Jug Jugg Jeeyo, fans are thrilled with Kiara's performance in the movies. In this interview, Kiara has opened up one of the most viral scenes from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In this scene, the screen is shared between Kiara and Neetu Kapoor and the conversation they have has touched many hearts. Apart from this scene, the intense fight between Kiara and Varun has also become popular among the audience. Kiara has unfolded on her upcoming projects, work experience, expectations, and much more exclusively only on Pinkvilla.