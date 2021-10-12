Kiara Advani took interest to know her lookalike, do you think more actors should do this?

If you are a reel addict you might have come across Kiara Advani's Lookalike, Aishwarya Singh. I saw her recreating her looks from Shershaah and honestly, the looks are uncanny. Recently Kiara Advani, addressed this by saying she does not like the word Doppelganger. She is totally impressed by what her lookalike does and is more happy to know she is actually a doctor. I can't remember the last time an actor spoke about their lookalike like this.