Kiara Advani's Brief Role As 'Dimple Cheema' In Shershaah Really Steals The Show, Doesn't it?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah which released on the OTT platform a few weeks ago, has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the film industry and the audience. While everyone couldn't stop gushing over Sidharth's portrayal of the martyr, there were a few who felt that Kiara Advani who essayed the brief role of Vikram's girlfriend Dimple Cheema really stole the show in the movie.

Dimple Cheema’s story is one of absolute love and sacrifice and Kiara Advani’s perfect portrayal of that emotion has touched millions of hearts across the nation. In reality Captain Batra and Dimple knew each other for four years but the time they spent together was just about 40 days. The movie has been very successful in capturing the essence of those 40 days, it is the depiction of Dimple's feelings that is coming through the way Kiara has played the character, and that's what's really sticking to people.

Dimple Cheema is an integral part of Captain Vikram Batra's life, you cannot tell his story without his relationship with Dimple, and without what he did in the war. What the film has done is, it has struck the right balance between showcasing Vikram’s personal life and his life as a soldier. And regardless to say, both Kiara and Sidharth absolutely nailed their characters in every way possible, didn't they? Don’t you think Kiara Advani’s role in the film maybe brief but it was indeed portrayed to perfection?