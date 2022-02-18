Kiara and Siddhart at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 and 'Shershaah' - Best Movie award

On the night of 20th February, 2022, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards had taken place. For the people who aren't aware, Dadasaheb Phalke award is known to be the highest prestigious award for the Indian cinema. As the award function was held last night, many stars were seen at the function and some of them even received awards.

For the Best Movie, Shershaah was nominated and won the title for the same. The film deserves to win this award. Not just the way the actors acted but even because of the direction and the intense emotion attached with the film, the movie deserved to win this title.

Since the time the movie had released, there are a lot of rumors going around Kiara and Siddhart dating. Last night the rumored couple were seen at the award function together. Both the actors had also received awards for 'Critics Best Actor' and 'Critics Best Actress'.