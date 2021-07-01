Is Kiara the next big superstar of Bollywood?

Kiara has been making it to the headlines ever since her Netflix special Lust Stories. She was seen in MS Dhoni earlier but was not very noticeable in it and let's not even talk about her debut movie Fugly. There was a time when nobody knew about her, she was just another face in the industry, but in the last couple of years, Kiara has put herself out there and made her presence known quite evidently. Especially after the astounding success of Kabir Singh, she became quite a famous face in Bollywood.

Time and again she has shown her potential whether it is on netflix special guilty or a comic role in Indoo ki jawani, laxmi bomb or good news or the serious role in kalank.

Recently Kiara has backed herself a multi film deal too

Apart from all of this, she even has support from all the important people in the industry.

I am sure that she is definitely the next big thing in Bollywood and I can undoubtedly say that she deserves it too.