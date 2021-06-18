Kick the Monday blues with some Jupiter's Legacy

It may feel like a superhero story based on the comic of the same name, but soon enough you will be able to relate to the plot. It's a story of yours, a story of mine.





Jupiter's legacy is about the superheroes who used to save the world with their superpowers but it is time for their next generation to take the baton of legacy and keep moving forward. But we children always face the worst of any situation as we try to live up to our superior's expectations, only to fail.





Will these new superheroes be able to save the world from the dark phase? Will they live up to the benchmark of their previous generation? What will happen next? The series has its twists and turns.





Jupiter's Legacy has 8 episodes. So, suit up and watch the superhero series.