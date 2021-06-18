Kiko Milano Daily Protection BB Cream SPF 30 – My Go To BB Cream For Acing that No Makeup Look.

Kiko Milano is an Italian brand with some really good high-quality products. I recently purchased their BB cream with SPF 30 that has great coverage and is handy to create the ‘no makeup’ makeup look.





Enriched with Sea Kale extract it protects the skin and once applied gives a smooth, natural, fresh and dewy finish. It contains SPF 30 which is great to protect the skin from UV rays. Additionally, it is efficient in camouflaging imperfections, marks and uneven skin tones.





Do you use BB creams? If yes, try this one out!