Kiko Milano Luxurious Lashes Extra Volume Brush Mascara- Worth the hype? Let’s find out! #BeautyTruthBomb

I recently tried this overhyped mascara by Kiko Milano and it just didn’t work right for me. What is great about this mascara is that it gives you giant lashes and makes you seem like you are wearing falsies. If you want thick lashes which look curled and long, too, this gives a fantastic look. But what’s not so great is that it makes the eyes water, and can irritate your eyes. If you are a contact lens wearer, or your eyes are prone to watering, it’s not a great product.





The non-waterproof version of this mascara is a godsend for those who love a subtle lash look and wear mascara daily. We say this because it is great when you initially use it and gives a clean, natural, fluttery, separated look to the lashes. It’s one of those mascaras that do the job without clumping, so you get voluminous, long lashes without looking like you’re wearing mascara. But, since it has a drier formula, it soon feels like it’s not doing anything and dries up fast. For many, it doesn’t give the dramatic look that more goopy mascaras might.

I would like to give this product a pass!