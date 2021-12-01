Kim Bum and Rain's new drama Ghost Doctor's teaser struck all the right chords

tvN upcoming medical fantasy drama 'Ghost Doctor' starring Kim Bum and Rain has dropped its first teaser.





'Ghost Doctor' is helmed by 'Heirs' director Boo Sung-chul, and it tells the story of two doctors who have pole apart personalities and skills. However, the situation becomes complicated when the bodies of these two doctors get combined supernaturally. Rain will be taking on the role of a genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who despite being a medical student has faith in supernatural phenomena.





The new comical teaser reveals how Rain is controlling the body of Kim Bum, while Kim Bum follows his command like a robot. The depiction of such an unusual and hilarious relationship surely tickles our fancy and leaves us grinning while the clip ends with Rain saying in voice-over, “A body-rental medical drama."





I am personally looking forward to this drama for two reasons, firstly the genre in itself is a huge experiment, to amalgamate the medical genre with fantasy is out of the box. Another reason is the bond between the two leads, Rain and Kim Bum are known for their great comic timing and when these two get to share the screen, I can rest assured that it will be hilarious for the viewers.





'Ghost Doctor' will premiere on January 3, 2022. Will you be watching this drama?





Check out the teaser below!