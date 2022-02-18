Kim Hyun-Joong announces his marriage to fans during a recent concert

The 'Boys over Flowers' star Kim Hyun-Joong is set to marry the woman of his life. He'll tie knots with the non-celebrity, who he has been "best friend" and known for a long time.





On February 27, the singer and actor announced the news to fans in his concert, "I'm not sure how to say this. I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has stayed by my side through my most difficult and exhausting time." He expressed love for his fans, "When I reflect on the life I've lived until now, I have received so much interest and love. I am sincerely grateful to all you fans for staying quietly by my side during my darkest and most difficult days. Since we can meet in person and talk like this, I think today will be very meaningful. It was your love and support during my darkest days that I was able to take courage and embark on the second half of my life. I felt I would regret it all my life if I only expressed myself through words, considering the infinite love and support I've received from fans, so I wanted to take this opportunity at this concert to share this news."





Later, his agency also shared the news that due to difficulties of the current situation [COVID-19], the couple has decided to hold a private, intimate marriage. Congratulations to the couple!