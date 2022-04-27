Kim Kardashian Darkened Stormi's hands to fit with True's hand colour. People are calling her Disgusting

Kim Kardashian has been called 'disgusting' and 'unhinged' for allegedly 'darkening' her niece Stormi's skin to match her other niece True's in a Disneyland photo that she recently admitted to doctoring. She recently sparked outrage on social media when she finally admitted to Photoshopping her niece True's face onto her other niece Stormi's body in a series at the theme park because it suited her Instagram 'aesthetic.'