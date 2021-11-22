Kim Min-jae and Kim Hyan-gi are offered to play leads in the upcoming historical drama

Kim Min-jae and Kim Hyang-gi are in talks to star in the upcoming historical drama. Kim Min-jae's agency responded that the actors have "received offers to star in the drama and are positively reviewing the offer.”





The drama will be called “Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong,” and the shooting is expected to begin in January 2022. The drama will revolve around a type of psychiatry that brings comfort to not only the patients, but even the people surrounding the patient in the midst of a world that pushes everyone to give up on sanity. It will be a rare drama that deals with the psychiatric practices of the Joseon era.





The plot looks unique and refreshing, and to see Kim Mi-jae play a lead in a saeguk drama is just a cherry on the cake. I have really enjoyed his acting and his comic timing in "Hit The Top" and "Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency."





The drama is expected to be released in the second half of 2022 on tvN.





Are you excited about this drama?