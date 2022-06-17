Kim Nam Joon opens up about the limitations of the K-Pop industry: says there is no personal growth

At the 2022BTS Festa, the members got together for dinner and discussed about their journey so far. They have completed nine glorious years in the industry and their latest release "Proof" just broke records left and right.

Thankful to their fans for being the major support in their incredible journey, the video starts with, "Not scripted, Not staged! It's all BTS's sincerity of Army, by Army, for Army. Welcome to the real and honest BTS Dinner Party."

The members start with what should they be drinking. Each grabbing a drink for themselves, they start getting comfortable for the dinner party. Yoongi reveals that he has a tight schedule and that he also takes English lessons. Jin has been gaming a lot. He spent 20 hours in gaming, all in four days. Jimin is working on a song. And later they joked about how Yoongi has become more expensive after the release of "That That".

As the festa continued, they talked about their future plans. The members were being honest to their fans and told how exhausted they were after working hard non-stop for nine years. Like every normal person, they have also questioned themselves many times. They've gotten lost in thoughts many times.

The group revealed that they would like to take a break from group activities and focus on their solo projects. By doing this, when they return as a group after a long time, they would be back with greater ideas and much more to offer to fans. When each member started sharing their thoughts, RM opened up about the K-Pop industry saying, "But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they dont give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. I wake up in the morning and get my make up done, there is no time left for growth."

By the end of the festa, each member shed tears as they talked about their journey and their feelings. They thanked their fans over and over again for being the essence of BTS. After contributing immensely to the world of music, they have decided to have their individual time, work on solo projects and focus on personal growth.

There has been a lot of chaos after the BTS Festa. Many fans thought they are disbanding. Their hiatus also resulted in 28% drop in HYBE Stock. The company later cleared the misunderstanding saying that they are not disbanding but they will pursue solo activities. However, this does not mean that they will stop their ongoing group activities.

What are your thoughts on this?