Kim Tae Ri shared that she doesn't really know much about love

The 2521 star shared that she doesn't really know much about love and she found it hard to act romantic since she has little experience.

She said she has never had special feelings for someone and fears that she might never get to experience it. She wanted to shoot her famous line "I have to have you" when she has someone she loves.

However, she did an excellent job in the drama and delivered her role very well that making the viewers cry and applaud her acting skills. She has proved to us again that she is a fine actor who can take up any role whether having experienced it in real life or not.