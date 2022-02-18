Kim Woo-bin's comeback drama after a hiatus of over five years, "Our Blues" has dropped its first teaser. The highly anticipated omnibus drama set in Jeju island, tells the stories of diverse characters. It stars a huge star cast of Kim Woo-bin Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, Han Ji Min, and Lee Jung Eun among others. The drama is all set to premiere on April 9 and it will broadcast on tvN and will follow after "Twenty Five, Twenty One" ends.





The teaser gives a glimpse of the drama and the fun ride it is going to be. It looks like a slice of life drama that will unravel the sweet and sour moments of the characters. It also introduces the various characters which increase the curiosity as to how all of these stories will be portrayed simultaneously. Are you excited to watch Kim Woo-bin after such a long hiatus?





Check out the teaser below!