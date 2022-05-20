Kim Woobin tests positive for COVID-19

Kim Woobin has tested positive for COVID-19.



On May 24, APR Agency released a statement regarding Kim Woobin's condition. According to the agency's statement, the actor first tested positive with a self-testing kit and was ultimately tested positive with a rapid antigen test.



Additionally, the company cancelled Kim Woobin's photo event for the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition held today. 


 

The actor will be taking a break from his schedule and will be under self-quarantine at his residence.


Meanwhile, Kim Woobin is currently starring in the drama 'Our Blues.'