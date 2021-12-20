KINGDOM, PIXY, OMEGA X, LIGHTSUM & more: Which debut wowed you the most?

K-pop has been observing the greatest boom of all times in recent years and various groups have been at the forefront of these groundbreaking achievements. Moreover, there have been countless new additions to the world of K-pop who will helm the future of the music industry.

Multiple promising talents have risen to the occasion to present us with some of the best debuts of this year, presenting their talents in a way never seen before. The visuals, the music, the concepts are all out of this world!

The HallyuTalk Awards wishes to award these buds of hope and fans can now take part in the same. Here are your nominees for the Breakout Hoobae of 2021.

TRI.BE

PIXY

LIGHTSUM

JUST B

OMEGA X

EPEX

LUMINOUS

KINGDOM

Ciipher

Which new team stood out the most to you? Vote NOW!