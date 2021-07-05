  • facebook
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

The Kissing Booth Season 3 release date is out; do you want to watch the third installment?

Netflix romcoms are always fun to watch, and with The Kissing Booth, I had really enjoyed the first part. But, with the second season, I felt like the content isn't making sense.


Elle and Lee are two best friends for life. They have a set of rules that they follow dutifully. But, Elle falls for Lee's brother Noah, and things change between the two friends. They change the story a bit in the second season, but it's too typical. I am not sure that I am excited about the third season anymore.


What about you? Are you excited about The Kissing Booth S3? The movie will release on August 11, 2021.
