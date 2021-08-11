Kissing Booth Season 3 Review: Sweet, Simple and Emotional

Vince Marcello's directorial flick, Kissing Booth Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, and honestly, I wasn't very excited about it. Because after the second season, I was kind of disappointed, but then I started watching the movie. No matter what, I love the characters in the film Joey King as Elle, Joel Courtney as Lee, Jacob Elordi as Noah, and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco.





The third season is about what Elle would prefer. Will she be with Noah and take Harvard's option, or will she choose her best friend Lee and go to Berkeley? The movie wrapped up in 1 hour 50 minutes, and it didn't feel that it has stretched a lot. There's a big summer, a whole bucket list, lots of emotions, love, heartbreak, feeling confident, doing on your own, and living your life.





Spoilers Alert on: (Elle chooses Harvard to be with Noah, and that's why to make that up to Lee, she decides to tick off the bucket list), spoiler alert goes off! But things don't work out every time the way you planned it to go. Life doesn't happen that way. This movie will make you understand that it's okay if you care too much for other people, but never stop caring about yourself first. Think about what you want to do, where you want to go.





The film ends with a happy ending where after 6 years of their college, everybody has settled down in their life. And whoever will watch the movie, stick around till the post-credits scene; there is a sweet blooper compilation.