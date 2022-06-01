KK: Underrated and Ultimate mesmerizer

KK has been my favourite singer since childhood. Somehow I can't relate to love without his songs. My south Indian friends got to know him from the time after the song saanso ke from raees was released. His songs are just magic! Like tadap tadap, zara sa , haan tu , khudaa Jaane, aankhon me teri, dil ibbadat, kya mujhe pyar hai, tu hi meri shab hai,such keh rha , etc.





Before coming to Bollywood he sang about 3,500 ( google) jingles songs. He got all of India's attention for the song tadap tadap and after that, he never looked back. He never wants to come into the limelight because he doesn't feel comfortable in front of the camera. So many people don't know about him as Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh. All music composers and singers give respect to him like all.





He will live in our hearts forever, always.



