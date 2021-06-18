Know all about this moisturizer for sensitive cream!

Atopia Cream is a special formulated cream that is composed of Ceteryl alcohol, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Paraffin.





Role of key ingredients: Ceteryl alcohol serves as a surfactant and increases the viscosity of the cream. Additionally, it increases the conditioning of the skin thereby making it supple and soft. Parrafin also works as one of the most effective emollients in the skincare products. Glycerin serves as a moisturizer and emollient for the skin surface.





I used this cream when I started getting excessive acne at a point of time. And this cream was suggested to me by a dermat. So would recommend you’ll to use this only after consulting a skin specialist. It most definitely worked for me when I had sensitive skin.