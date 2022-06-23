Koffee with karan: 5 secret confessions that almost destroyed careers

Fans eagerly anticipate Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar's well-known conversation show, every year. Over the years, this show has brought numerous juicy business insider secrets to the spotlight, and viewers haven't stopped demanding for more. The 2004-starting programme finished its run in 2019.

The show has consistently been the topic of conversation due to hot rumours and celebrities disclosing information about their private life. Let's look at 5 shocking things that famous people have said on KJo's show that have garnered media attention today.





IS SALMAN KHAN A VIRGIN?

When Salman Khan revealed on Koffee With Karan that he was a virgin, everyone gasped. Later, everyone in the country laughed since no one could possibly take his comments seriously. Later, Arbaaz Khan disputed his strange claim.





RANVEER SINGH DOESN'T WEAR UNDERWEAR!

On the show, Ranveer Singh was once asked by Karan Johar to share three unknown facts about himself. The Bollywood icon said that he doesn't wear underpants after 10 o'clock at night. Ranveer's companion on the show, Anushka Sharma, was shocked.





RAKHI SAWANT REVIEWS "PAPPI" BY MIKA SINGH

Rakhi Sawant made a really embarrassing reply in response to Karan Johar's question regarding the Mika Singh sexual assault scandal. "Kisi kachrewali ki pappi le leta," the actress and dancer said in genuine style. Karan's expression of secondhand humiliation said it all.





SONAM KAPOOR, DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S HATRED FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

Even today, having plastic surgery is considered taboo. Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone publicly criticised those who had implants and plastic surgery in their debut Koffee With Karan episode. As Sonam added, "the plastic would remain back," Deepika stated, "If there was a separate graveyard for actresses, we'd know who has done what." The actress was in complete tears over it.





EMRAAN HASHMI CALLED AISHWARYA RAI "PLASTIC"

On Koffee With Karan, Emraan Hashmi made some bold claims. Karan requested the actor to state during the rapid-fire round the first thought that comes to mind when he mentions specific females. Emraan referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as "plastic." He advised Shraddha Kapoor that she should most likely eat something.







