Koffee With Karan 7: Final Guest list includes Samntha, Akshay, Aishwarya

Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked-about shows of all time. Somewhere or the other we all are excited about this show. It's the gossip that keeps us hooked to it. Finally, after so many years we're going to watch Koffee With Karan season 7 on July 7th. There's a lot of buzz going around the show since Karan announced it. This season, we're going to witness celebrities like Samantha, Akshay, Aishwariya, Varun, and more. Here is the final guest list for Koffee With Karan season 7:

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor Ram Charan and Jr NTR Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Many rumors are going around that SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan can also be guests in the show. Karan announced the show in his unique way. He first announced how the show is not going to air on the television and let's just say people were heartbroken but later after a few hours, he announced that the show instead is going to be premiered on the OTT platform. Just a few days ago, the teaser for the same was released. Who are you more excited to watch?