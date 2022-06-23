Koffee With Karan: Top 10 epic moments from the couch

Koffee With Karan in simple terms means - Drama, Fun, Misunderstandings, Love, Laughter, New friendships, and Heart-breaks. With the new season just a few days away, let's have a look at the top 10 epic moments from the Koffee couch.

1. Season 5. Episode 16 - Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar "flagbearer of nepotism."

Season 5 is one of the most talked-about seasons of all time from Koffee With Karan because actress Kangana Ranaut had labeled Karan Johar a - "flagbearer of nepotism." She shared the couch with Saif Ali Khan to promote their film 'Rangoon'. It's no surprise that Karan Johar has been a fan of launching star-kids but labeling him as a flagbearer of nepotism on his show, that girl for sure created a lot of buzzes that everyone still speaks about today.

2. Season 6, Episode 12 - Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's sexist remarks

This episode almost finished Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's cricket careers. BCCI had suspended the two players for a few matches because of the huge controversy the episode created. Hardik Pandya in particular had made a few sexist comments about women.

3. Season 3, Episode 5 - Kareena Kapoor Khan makes fun of Priyanka Chopra's accent

Back when season 3 was aired, many rumors were going Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chorpa having a cat fight. Both of them used to find ways to belittle each other publicly. In episode 5 of season 3, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of Priyanka Chopra's accent. She asked the host, Karan Johar, "Where did PC get that accent from?". Later in the season Priyanka Chopra appeared and replied to Kareena's question, "I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend does"

4. Season 4, Episode 2 - Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Katrina Kaif her sister-in-law

After Kareena Kapoor Khan called Katrina Kaif her sister-in-law, this episode automatically came under the top 10 epic moments from Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar had asked the actress if she had to have a gay encounter, whom would it be from Bollywood, and Kareena took Katrina Kaif's name and called her, her future sister-in-law. Ranbir Kapoor who shared the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan was shocked to hear.

5. Season 4, Episode 5 - Alia got the GK question wrong

The SOTY gang had made their debut in Koffee With Karan in season 4. In the same episode when Karan Johar was asking rapid-fire questions, Alia Bhatt got the GK question wrong. After the episode was aired the actress was trolled mercilessly.

6. Season 4, Episode 1 - Salman Khan on being a virgin

Salman Khan made his debut in Koffee With Karan in season 4. During the rapid-fire segment, Karan questioned Salman on his virginity and the actor responded by saying that he was saving himself. This left the internet startled because no one expected such an answer from Salman Khan

7. Season 4, Episode 11 - Anushka Sharma on her lip-job Cosmetic surgery in Bollywood is quite common. When Anushka Sharma shared the couch with director Anurag Kashyap she was questioned about the rumors surrounding her lip job. The actress denied it but it was quite evident that she was lying.

8. Season 5, Episode 4 - Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh This was one of the most awaited episodes in Koffee With Karan season 5 because of the history Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share. Over the years people have changed and Ranbir and Ranveer are an example of that. During the episode, Ranbir Kapoor made a comment on porn which left the internet in splits.

9. Season 3, Episode 3 - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra's catfight, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone's catfight was one of the most talked-about controversies back then. This was the first and last time the audience got to see both the actors together on the show together.

10. Season 5, Episode 9 - Mira Kapoor on Shahid Kapoor not being on the list

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared the couch and this was the debut of Mira Kapoor in Koffee With Karan. As the episode progressed, the actor's wife asked Karan "Rank in order of talent, I'll ask you one of your questions." As she starts listing the names, Shahid Kapoor interrupts her and asks, "Why am I not on that list?" to which Mira says, "He never mentions you in any of his lists." Fans loved how Mira Kapoor gave back Karan Johar over here.