Koi Mil Gaya film was a turning point in Hrithik Roshan's career!

Hrithik Roshan suffered a major downfall after his first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hain as it was a huge success for a newcomers film. The reason was his father Rakesh Roshan himself. Koi Mil Gaya director Rakesh Roshan in an interview with TOI said that he rushed ahead of time and showed many of his director and filmmaker friends Hrithik's dances and a few of the scenes of the movie in the editing room and they selected him for dance scenes or songs.

In many films, he was not the main lead character, later after seeing his popularity and success from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hain they signed him for lead roles! Therefore Hrithik Roshan did not get the chance to select scripts that were creative or challenging for his career, which is why the films did not do well at the box office.

Luckily I had started making Koi Mil Gaya which became a big turning and rising point for him as an actor and a superstar. Koi Mil Gaya became a quick favourite amongst kids, as well as the youth. The movie had a unique character Jadoo, a mentally challenged, boy which was played by Hrithik!

We all were so confident that this film will make Hrithik Roshan's comeback as an actor and a star! Which is exactly how it turned out for Hrithik Roshan!