Korean Horror Movies that you need to watch this Halloween

Korean horror is highly popular worldwide for its unique themes and horrifying plots. We all have seen Train to Busan, The Wailing and Parasite, but there are some well-executed horror movies that deserve to be on your watchlist. This Halloween, enjoy these absolute gems of horror, which are highly underrated as well.





The Tale of Two Sisters: It is one of my all-time favourites, it was released in 2003 and raised the bar so high for horror movies. This psychological thriller revolves around two sisters who are trying to find a way to deal with the ghost of their mother, who is haunting them, or is she?





Oldboy: This classic is celebrated for its boldness to this day. The story, cinematography, acting, everything is absolutely traumatic, in a good way. It is a story of a man who is held captive for no certain reason for years, is now released but destiny has something horrible for him in the store. It also got an American remake, of course.





The Host: All you need to know is that it is directed by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho. A story of a girl who is held captive by an unidentified creature, and her family's struggle to save her. A perfect disaster movie!





Have you seen these gems? Which is your favourite Korean horror movie?



