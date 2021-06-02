Kota Factory or Aspirants- which one is more binge-worthy?

Get your motivation to study at peak but watch these web series before that.

Kota Factory is available on Youtube under The Viral Fever channel. The story revolves around a couple of friends, their struggles, friendship, love, and the whole background scheme about coaching centres in Kota, Rajasthan. I really enjoyed watching it.

'Aspirants' is also another TVF's creation that you can watch on Youtube. It's a great story about an IAS officer Abhilash Sharma, even though the plot is fictional it is taken from real-life incidents.

Both of the web shows have a strong message within. What would you rather binge-watch? If you have watched any of this, which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section.