From Kota Factory to Sex Education Want to know when these shows and their sequels releasing on Netflix?

There are many interesting and much awaited shows lined up this month-

Riverdale season 5 episode new episode on 16th of September.

On the 17th we will have the next season, season 6 of Keeping up with the Kardashian and Sex education season 3 as well!

If you loved too hot to handle its Latino version is coming on 23rd September!

And the much awaited Kota factory season 2 will be live on 24th September!

Other shows lined up this month are- Stardust, Jeans, Luna Park, Searching, Vendetta and much more.





Which show are you most excited for?