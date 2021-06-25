Is Kriti Sanon an average actor or she just doesn't have enough good roles?

Kriti Sanon has been in the industry for a while now and she has had her fair share of hiccups. Just like any outsider, Kriti has been struggling to get good roles in meaningful films. There are many who criticize her acting skills and label her as 'average.' But do you really think she cannot act?

I mean I would say the same if I hadn't seen her performance in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi.' Kriti delivers an earnest performance and that too with ease. Even in 'Panipat', a film where she has limited screen time, she tries to give her best. In the majority of films, women are just a prop; they are either a love interest or just for the song and dance sequences.

We cannot blame her if she does films like 'Housefull 4' or 'Bachchan Pandey' as she has to survive in the industry. But one of her upcoming projects 'Mimi', where she plays a surrogate mother, might prove to be a game-changer for her.