Kriti Sanon proves that an outsider can still be successful with their hard work. Agree?

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film 'Mimi.' The film, which explored the practice of surrogacy, was well received. Kriti's performance, in particular, was unanimously praised by critics and viewers It changed people's perception towards her acting caliber as many thought of her as just another pretty face.

Now she is busy with multiple projects including 'Adipurush' and 'Ganpath' to name a few. She has also been roped to endorse jewelry brands, an online shopping portal, a watch brand, and a few FMCG products. Basically, there is no slowing down. It feels nice to see someone like Kriti, who came from nowhere and had no contacts in the industry, making it big in Bollywood.

Kriti has proved that in the sea of privileged starkids, one can succeed despite no backing only with sheer hard work and talent. I hope she keeps nailing it in Bollywood. What are your views on Kriti?