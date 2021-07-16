Kriti Sanon’s song 'Param Sundari' by A R Rahman, Shreya Ghosal from Mimi fails to live upto the expectations!

Okay, let's start with the positives!

Kriti Sanon looks absolutely gorgeous in the music video and her moves are amazing.





Now, let's have the real talk! I loved the trailer of the movie and the song was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, so, I expected a bit too much.





The first thing I heard as soon as the song started was "Bikaneri Chokri, Santre Ki Tokri". At this point, I prepared myself for how the lyrics of the entire song were going to be like and Param Sundari is kind of like an "item song" so, of course, women will objectified but to my surprise, the lyrics weren't that bad later on, in fact, they were kind of empowering. The worst part of the song is that it's just not catchy. I can't even remember the music of the song right now and i just heard it two minutes ago.





What are your thoughts on the song? I personally didn't like it at all. It's just not memorable. Comment down below what you think of it!