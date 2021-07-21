Kriti Sanon starring Mimi's 'Rihaayi De' song is out now. Did you like it?

Another song has been dropped from Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Mimi' that will be streaming on Netflix from July 30. And I really felt the pain and agony of the song. It's very soothing to ears, and Mr A.R Rahman has sung it by himself. He composed it as well. Amitabh Bhattacharya has given the lyrics to this track. The song has a few glimpses from the film, and I think Kriti has done really a great job in playing the character.





Watch the song here and let us know your thoughts.