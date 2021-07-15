Is Kriti Sanon trying to be the next Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has never been afraid to experiment in terms so of his movie choices. He was a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man prematurely balding in Bala, a gay in Shubh Mangal Zyadaa Saavdhan or a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savadhaan. Through all of his movies, he has tried to bring about a change in society. According to him, “The issues that I deal with in my films affect families across the country in some form or way. That's the reason why they connect with my genre of cinema.”





Is Kriti Sanon trying to do the same? In her movie, Luka Chhupi her character was in a live-in relationship and in her upcoming movie Mimi she is a surrogate mother. These topics have been taboo in India and it seems like Kriti Sanon is trying to break the stereotypes by using movies as her tool?