Kriti Sanon Vs Kiara Advani, who would you choose?
I think looking at the recent movies, the two actresses Kiara and Kriti are moving with a competition. On one side we see Kiara giving some really good movies on the other side we can see Kriti Sanon carving her own path towards good storylines.
Kriti's recent movie, Mimi could not do great at the box office however people have really appreciated her acting skills. On the other side, Kiara Advani is now focusing on doing a lot of films with two of the films, Jug Jug Jiyo and Bhool Bhulaiya still running in the theatres.
If you had to choose between the two, who would you choose and why?