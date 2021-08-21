Kriti Sanon's Mimi being better than Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture is a stretch!

Mimi is definitely Kriti Sanon's career-best movie. She's acted well and held up a great performance in the movie despite Pankaj Tripathi starring in it. That's nothing but a feat, obviously. Post Bareilly Ki Barfi, she's shown promise and growth.





Now that Mimi has taken over as the highest rated woman-centric film of all time, it puts her in the league of several other actresses who have been pushing boundaries through solo movies. She's beaten Deepika Padukone Piku, which still makes sense as Mimi has a stronger storyline. Mimi has surpassed Alia Bhatt's Raazi though which makes me dubious. Raazi is brilliantly made, sensitively portrayed, and very well acted. I'm wondering whether the audience's hate towards Alia Bhatt has a role to play there?





But what surprises me the most is that Mimi has overtaken Vidya Balan's movies! Kriti has improved by leaps and bounds but Vidya is still the stronger performer. So Mimi being better than The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Kangana Ranaut's Queen seems way too far fetched to me. What are your opinions?