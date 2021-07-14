Kriti Sanon's Mimi Trailer is out; What are your thoughts?

A Laxman Utekar comedy family drama, Mimi, stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, and others. The trailer has dropped, and I cannot wait to watch it.





Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi on-screen once again, and that's what made me very excited in the first place. Watch the trailer here and let us know your thoughts.





The film revolves around surrogacy, religious differences, and much more in a new avatar with comic elements. Watch out for Pankaj Tripathi's punch lines and Kriti Sanon's power-packed performance. Mimi is releasing on Netflix on July 30.