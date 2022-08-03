Kriti Sanon's upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor would feature her as a Robot?

In 2022–2023, viewers may anticipate a number of films from Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. One of them is the upcoming robot rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.





The movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is a robot rom-com. It's a quirky Indian interpretation of the Hollywood-favorite theme of man and machine romance, which is rarely seen in Indian cinema. Shahid portrays a robotics expert in this movie, and Kriti appears as a robot.





An Indian cultural tradition serves as the setting, which is a small Indian town. The Shahid-Kriti movie is more Bahu Hamari Rajinikant meets Ex Machina. It's a Hollywood idea portrayed in a very Indian setting, and it promises viewers a distinctive and alluring experience full of drama and weirdness. The untitled movie will be directed by Amit Joshi. Are you anticipating seeing this film?